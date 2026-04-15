Aditya Dhar reveals how 400 stuntmen, ‘ridiculous’ ideas fuelled Dhurandhar’s insane action: ‘We used every action artiste in Mumbai’

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has shared a heartfelt and deeply personal note dedicated to the action team behind Dhurandhar, offering fans a rare glimpse into the sheer scale, creativity, and challenges that went into crafting the film’s high-octane sequences. Aditya Dhar, continuing his series of acknowledging the team behind the film’s success, shared a special post dedicated to the action crew—Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut, and Vishal Tyagi—for their contribution in making the film a blockbuster.

Addressing key members of his action crew, Aditya Dhar reflected on the madness, precision, and passion that defined the making of the film’s action sequences.

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He spoke candidly about pitching seemingly “ridiculous” ideas — from extreme stunts to large-scale action setups — and how his team embraced every challenge without hesitation, always responding with a simple, “Let’s figure it out.” That spirit, he said, defined the entire crew. One of the most striking revelations from his note was the sheer scale of the production, with over 400 stunt performers involved. Dhar recalled a moment when he was told they had nearly exhausted the pool of stunt artists in Mumbai — a testament to the film’s ambition.

Aditya Dhar’s post for action team behind Dhurandhar films

Sharing his note, Dhar wrote: “To my action team on Dhurandhar – Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi. There’s a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day. I would walk up to Aejaz bhai with ideas that even I knew sounded ridiculous the moment I said them out loud, a man being cooked inside an industrial pressure cooker, someone being dragged through the busy streets behind a bike with a noose around his neck, thirty men hanging upside down from fans and spinning at the push of a button. These weren’t just ideas, they were problems I was casually handing over to him. And every single time, the response was the same, no hesitation, no judgement, just, “Okay, let’s figure it out.” That mindset is what defines all of you.”

He added, “I still remember a point during the shoot where I told Aejaz bhai, “We’re running out of stuntmen, I’m seeing the same faces again.” And he just looked at me and casually replied, “There’s no one left, we’ve used almost everyone in Mumbai.” More than 400 stunt performers. Even now, that number sounds unreal. But that’s what it took.”

See Aditya Dhar’s post here:

To my action team on Dhurandhar – Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi.

There’s a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day. 😄

I would walk up to Aejaz bhai with ideas that even I knew… pic.twitter.com/KMwgl2ELt0 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 15, 2026

“What stayed with me even more than the scale was the precision and ownership each of you brought. Mr. Sea Young Oh and his incredible team didn’t just design action, they choreographed the brilliant climaxes of both parts and built the breathlessness of the Jaskirat massacre in a way that you feel it in your chest. Yannick and Ramazan brought controlled chaos to life, from the madness of the Arshad Pappu gang war to Babu Dakait’s annihilation, every frame wild but never random. And Vishal (Baba SFX😁), the quiet backbone of so much of what we pulled off. The way you would break down an explosion, its scale, timing, height and make something so dangerous feel so precise gave all of us the confidence to push further. And through all of this was Aejaz bhai, with the support of Abbas Ali Moghul and their entire team, holding everything together and constantly pushing for better,” shared Dhurandhar’s director.

He added, “What people won’t see is what went into making all of this possible. Mock sets built on studio floors. Days and days of rehearsals. Then reworking, then rehearsing again. We were under insane timelines, dealing with extreme conditions but the one thing we never compromised on was safety and preparation. That’s the only reason we could pull off what we did. Somewhere along the way, this stopped being just work for me. I found real friendships here.”

“Action has always been the part of filmmaking that feels most instinctive to me. It’s where I feel at home. And with all of you, I never felt like I had to fight to be understood, you just got it and then took it further. You didn’t just execute what was written, you elevated it, challenged it, and made it better. Dhurandhar breathes the way it does because of you. Endless respect. Always grateful, ” he concluded.

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With Dhurandhar setting new benchmarks in action filmmaking, this tribute sheds light on the unsung heroes who helped bring its adrenaline-fueled world to life.

Dhurandhar franchise enters Rs 3000 crore club

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as a box office phenomenon, with both instalments delivering massive success. Riding on the extraordinary performance of the two films, the combined worldwide gross of the duology has now crossed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film franchise to achieve this historic milestone.

The first instalment, Dhurandhar, turned into a juggernaut at the Hindi box office, collecting over Rs 840 crore net (Rs 1000+ crore gross) and sustaining an exceptional run for weeks. It wrapped up its theatrical journey with more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide, ranking among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and becoming one of the biggest earners even without the China market.

Building on this momentum, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh, took the franchise to unprecedented heights. Released just four months after the first part, the sequel amplified the scale and success, emerging as a box office juggernaut with over Rs 1700 crore in global earnings. Its remarkable performance across domestic and international markets has ultimately propelled the franchise past the landmark Rs 3000 crore mark, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

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Dhurandhar franchise beats Baahubali and Pushpa

Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected Rs 1,712 crore so far. Together, the franchise’s total stands at Rs 3,019.35 crore, making it the first Indian film series to cross the Rs 3,000 crore milestone globally. In comparison, the Baahubali franchise has earned Rs 2,438 crore, while Pushpa has collected Rs 2,092.20 crore, according to Sacnilk.