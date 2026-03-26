Aditya Dhar says Dhurandhar 2’s image showing Ranveer Singh smoking while in turban AI-generated, warns strict action: ‘Intended to provoke’

After a complaint was filed by a Sikh community against the makers of Dhurandhar 2 for hurting religious sentiments, director Aditya Dhar has shared a note clarifying that the image in question is a fabricated AI-generated visual being circulated to “provoke and create mischief.” He also warned of strict action against those responsible.

The note Aditya shared read as, “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

“One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” he added.

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“Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest. I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly,” the official statement concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Sikh community complaint against Dhurandhar 2

Recently, a Mumbai-based Sikh organisation filed an FIR against Ranveer Singh and the makers of Dhurandhar 2 for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community. The objection was raised after the group claimed that R Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, recited verses from Guru Granth Sahib while smoking in the film.

R Madhavan’s clarification

Other than Aditya, R. Madhavan had also shared a clarification on the same through a video message. He had said, “Recently, we came to know that some people were hurt because in one scene of the film, while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Dasam Granth, I was seen smoking a cigarette. I assure you, this is not correct—it is a misunderstanding. Before delivering those lines, Aditya Dhar, who is very mindful about such things, had clearly told me to put out the cigarette. There would be no smoke from my mouth, no smoke visible on screen, and no cigarette in my hand, because this is sacred and pure for us as well.”

He added, “I properly extinguished the cigarette. If you watch the scene carefully, you will see there is no smoke, no trace of it in the frame, and no sign of a cigarette till the end of the scene. We are aware that we should never hurt anyone’s sentiments, even unknowingly.”