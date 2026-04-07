Aditya Dhar declares he is ‘prepared for national awards’ as Dhurandhar 2 continues its rampage

While its prequel dominated the recently held Chetak Screen Awards, sweeping an impressive 14 trophies, Dhurandhar 2 has created a storm at the box office. As of now, the film’s domestic net total stands at Rs 1,023.77 crore, with its worldwide collection reaching a staggering Rs 1,622.72 crore. These numbers are not just impressive, they are very much once-in-a-lifetime figures. What makes this success even more remarkable is the overwhelming praise the film is receiving from both audiences and industry insiders. Recently, veteran actor Raj Zutshi’s niece, Sankshita, shared her thoughts on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, highlighting the director’s brilliance.

‘Always prepared for the National Awards!’

She wrote: “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!” Director Aditya Dhar reshared her review on Instagram Stories, adding, “Always prepared for the National Awards!”