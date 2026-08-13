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‘Aditya Dhar was confident no abuses would be beeped in Dhurandhar,’ says Suvinder Vicky
Suvinder Vicky opened up about his abusive dialogues in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and recalled Aditya Dhar’s decision to avoid language that could hurt sentiments.
When Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in theatres earlier this year, one of the casting choices that caught viewers by surprise was actor Suvinder Vicky, who played the father of Arjun Rampal’s character in Aditya Dhar’s revenge epic. While his appearance in the film was brief, his character became a talking point because his limited screen time was marked by a series of abusive exchanges directed at his on-screen son. In a new interview, Suvinder spoke about his dialogues in the film, and how director Aditya Dhar was confident that nothing would get beeped out by the censors.
‘Aditya Dhar said nothing will be cut’
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Suvinder reflected on the role and the language used for his character. The actor credited director Aditya Dhar for the way the character was conceived, while also acknowledging the effort he brought to the part. “I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred percent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega (The credit for all the abusive language would also go to our screenwriter), because I didn’t make any of those, that was all written in the script,” he said.
Suvinder recalled that he had even joked with Aditya about the sheer amount of profanity in his dialogue, suggesting that his character might as well have been mute if most of his lines were going to be censored. “I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep, he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I’m abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut. Then I thought that since nothing would be cut, I would improvise but Aditya stopped me in that moment. He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films.”
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However, the final cut of the film does feature a moment where Suvinder’s character uses a derogatory familial reference. Suvinder also spoke about how Arjun Rampal responded to the nature of their exchanges on screen. The two actors had already worked together in Satluj before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which helped establish a familiarity between them. “We shared an equation because before Dhurandhar, we had worked in Satluj together. When I warned him about my dialogues in the film, he told me, ‘It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de’ (It is part of life; give it everything in front of the camera).”
Suvinder Vicky will be next seen in Awarapan 2.
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