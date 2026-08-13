‘Aditya Dhar was confident no abuses would be beeped in Dhurandhar,’ says Suvinder Vicky

When Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in theatres earlier this year, one of the casting choices that caught viewers by surprise was actor Suvinder Vicky, who played the father of Arjun Rampal’s character in Aditya Dhar’s revenge epic. While his appearance in the film was brief, his character became a talking point because his limited screen time was marked by a series of abusive exchanges directed at his on-screen son. In a new interview, Suvinder spoke about his dialogues in the film, and how director Aditya Dhar was confident that nothing would get beeped out by the censors.

‘Aditya Dhar said nothing will be cut’

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Suvinder reflected on the role and the language used for his character. The actor credited director Aditya Dhar for the way the character was conceived, while also acknowledging the effort he brought to the part. “I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred percent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega (The credit for all the abusive language would also go to our screenwriter), because I didn’t make any of those, that was all written in the script,” he said.