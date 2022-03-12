When Yami Gautam revealed how husband Aditya Dhar left the Uri crew shocked: ‘Nobody does that for a staff member…’

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam started to fall in love with filmmaker Aditya Dhar because “he values his family, which is extremely important to me.” The actor, who tied the knot with the filmmaker in an intimate ceremony in her home state Himachal Pradesh last year, is blissfully enjoying her marital life. Yami had previously told indianexpress.com, how she doesn’t really feel like she’s gotten married. “I just feel my home has changed and the family has grown bigger. Yes, I’ve got busier and we’ve not really had time to spend with each other. But whatever we do, I treasure that. I’m very lucky to have a partner with whom I feel good and loved,” she said.

Yami and Aditya met while working on the 2019 hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which marked Aditya’s directorial debut with Yami playing an undercover RAW agent in it. While the two shared a professional relationship during the making of the film, they struck a friendship during its promotions.

In a previous interview with us, Yami had shared an incident from the set of Uri that left the crew pleasantly surprised. Calling Aditya “one of those rare directors who believes you don’t need to shout on your set to make a point,” Yami revealed how Aditya goes out of the way to keep his team one tight unit.

“I remember one of the crew members sat on the floor, and Aditya was sitting on a chair. He got up and said please sit, and just walked off. That girl was shocked because nobody does that for a staff member. These small things speak about you. My inspiration starts from the professional that he is. He has so much humility, so much goodness, that for everybody, it was really refreshing to see that,” Yami, who received praise for her recent release A Thursday, said candidly.

Aditya, who started his career in Bollywood as a writer, initially wrote lyrics and dialogues for films like Kabul Express and Aakrosh. But it was Uri that got him the accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Director.

According to Yami, her husband wants Indian cinema to stand out on international platforms. So when it was about the desire of making Uri work at the box office, Aditya felt a certain responsibility.

“I asked him just before the release of Uri if he was nervous. He said he wasn’t for himself but he did feel a responsibility towards two things. First was the Indian Army, because they trusted him, so he hoped he could make them proud. Second, was towards producer Ronnie (Screwvala) because he invested in a first-time filmmaker. Aditya wanted to return every penny that was spent on this. I thought that was amazing and something to learn from. That comes from the kind of person you are,” Yami shared.

In an interview with us, Aditya had reiterated the same thought. He said, “My goal is to create an environment where we can match the standards of top film industries from around the world.”