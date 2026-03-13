‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes get director’s approval; Dhurandhar 2 captain expresses gratitude to fans, his team: ‘In an industry where…’

With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to his Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar (2025), right around the corner, director Aditya Dhar is busy with the final preparations. Despite six days remaining for the movie’s release, Dhurandhar 2 has already managed to gross over Rs 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its preview day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, hinting that the spy action thriller will have a terrific opening.

Amid all the pre-release chaos, Aditya Dhar also took a moment to pause and reflect on his life over the past few months and express gratitude to all those who made it phenomenal. As Thursday, March 12, marked his 43rd birthday, the director took to social media to share how thankful he was for all the love moviegoers have been showering on him. He also thanked his team for realising his directorial vision. “Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey, for the team that has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years,” Dhar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).