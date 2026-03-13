Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes get director’s approval; Dhurandhar 2 captain expresses gratitude to fans, his team: ‘In an industry where…’
On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar took to social media to share how thankful he was for all the love moviegoers have been showering on him.
With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to his Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar (2025), right around the corner, director Aditya Dhar is busy with the final preparations. Despite six days remaining for the movie’s release, Dhurandhar 2 has already managed to gross over Rs 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its preview day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, hinting that the spy action thriller will have a terrific opening.
Amid all the pre-release chaos, Aditya Dhar also took a moment to pause and reflect on his life over the past few months and express gratitude to all those who made it phenomenal. As Thursday, March 12, marked his 43rd birthday, the director took to social media to share how thankful he was for all the love moviegoers have been showering on him. He also thanked his team for realising his directorial vision. “Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey, for the team that has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years,” Dhar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Hinting that he’s observing all discussions about him and the movie in the virtual world, he also noted that he has come across the “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar” memes. “Reading all your messages, tweets, stories and all the ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement.”
— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 12, 2026
Mentioning that he truly feels blessed beyond belief, the filmmaker attested that he hasn’t – and won’t in the future – take any of the love and affection coming his way for granted. “None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything,” he added.
“If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be,” he concluded.
Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, Dhurandhar 2 is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The spy actioner features cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, and music by Shashwat Sachdev. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on Thursday, March 19.
