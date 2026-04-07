Aditya Dhar lauds Shashwat Sachdev for creating ’14 songs in 11 days’ for Dhurandhar 2, working in ’21–22-hour stretches’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been making headlines for its marvelous storytelling and performances of the star cast. The action thriller’s music has also won millions of hearts, going viral on social media. Now, the film’s director Aditya Dhar has given a special shoutout to music composer Shashwat Sachdev on social media, for working relentlessly on Dhurandhar’s songs.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhar wrote a heartwarming message for Sachdev, applauding his skills and their personal connection. The filmmaker revealed that the young music director composed nine songs in nine days for Dhurandhar Part 1, along with the background music in six days. For Dhurandhar 2, he made 14 songs in 11 days and did the BG score in three days.

“Here’s to Shashwat Sachdev. Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal. Sha has been that for me. Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense creative days with. What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandhar Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3,” Aditya Dhar wrote, along with a few BTS pictures.

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The filmmaker continued, “At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy. And what makes it even more unreal is how both the albums, released within a span of 3 months, reached top global charts, with almost every song being loved and celebrated, something that’s an absolute rarity for any film in the world.”

Aditya Dhar further revealed how his house wasn’t really a house for a few days, but actually breathing music studio, where everyone was working for longer hours. “For almost 15 days, my house stopped being a house. It became a living, breathing studio. Every room had something going on, music in the living room, recordings in the bedrooms, writing in the balconies. Singers and musicians walking in and out endlessly. Days and nights just blending into each other. 21–22 hour stretches, no real sense of time, just a shared madness to get it right. And right at the center of all of it was Sha,” he shared.

The director added, “Holding everything together. Creating, composing, guiding, reacting, evolving, all at once. There were days he was unwell, running on barely any sleep, dealing with health scares but he still showed up fully, without compromise, without slowing down. That kind of resilience is rare.”

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Aditya Dhar continued the caption in the comments section and also appreciated lyricist Irshad Kamil. “Having the legendary Irshad Kamil Sir alongside, and a team that gave everything they had, pushed this into something even more special. Everyone went into absolute God mode. And through all that chaos, Magic (Sha’s better half) was the anchor, keeping things steady, holding the energy together when everything could have easily fallen apart. What makes Sha truly special is not just his talent. It’s his hunger. His refusal to settle. His instinct to keep digging until something feels honest. He doesn’t chase easy, he chases truth in every note. That kind of commitment doesn’t come from skill alone. It comes from love. Love to achieve God through music. And you can feel that love in every second of Dhurandhar. Always grateful. Always rooting for you,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Danish Pandor, has already earned over Rs 1600 crore at the global box office.