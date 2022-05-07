Ranveer Singh recalls Aditya Chopra’s ‘reality check’ about his looks: ‘Tu Hrithik Roshan toh na hai, acting kar lena’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh might be a heartthrob today, but there was a time when he was told that he is not good looking enough, and if he wants his films to do well, he should focus on his acting. In a recent interview, while promoting his upcoming release Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer revealed how he got a reality check from filmmaker Aditya Chopra at the very beginning of his career. Aditya produced Ranveer’s debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

Ranveer told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s been a funny journey in the way I have perceived myself. I used to think that I am good looking, but then Adi sir gave me a reality check at the beginning of my career. He was like, ‘you are good looking but not in a conventional way. You are not Hrithik Roshan, so better you act well.'”

Ranveer took Aditya Chopra’s advice, and since then, his aim has been to look more like his characters in the movies, instead of looking good on the screen. He shared, “I still don’t consider myself to be great looking, but over a period of time I have also evolved as a person. Regardless of gender, a person’s attractiveness comes from many other things beyond looks. Even when it comes to my characters, for me it’s really important to look like the character.”

He shared how he was been briefed by Karan Johar to look phenomenal for a scene in his next film, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. “I am shooting with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and we all know his brand of cinema is well-known for having very attractive people, so his brief to me last week was, ‘you only have to look your best’,” Ranveer said, adding, “So there is that time when you are supposed to look good, but my priority always remains with looking like the character.”

From Band Baja Baaraat to Padmaavat and now, his role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar — Ranveer Singh always tries to come up with diverse characters, and mostly lives up to the audience’s expectations. Besides playing his parts well, he makes sure to physically transform into his characters, from going lean to play a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy or a beefing up to play to play the titular character in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

Ranveer Singh’s next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set for a theatrical release on May 13.