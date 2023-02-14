Aditya Chopra recalls how Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi brought back hope for YRF

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, came as a blessing for Aditya Chopra as Yash Raj Films had witnessed a few flops and finances were almost in dire straits. In the latest Netflix documentary The Romantics, Aditya talks about the ‘low phase’ that YRF witnessed, and his worry that his run was over. The filmmaker explained that he needed to direct a film again, as he hadn’t directed for over seven years—and so, the idea of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was born.

Aditya said, “I realised that I needed to give the company a big successful film, and I would have to do it myself.” The director said that he went away to London to write and came up with a story, focusing on a rather unhappy couple, and how the husband creates an alternate persona to win her over, played by the same actor. He recalled, “Everyone’s problem was that how will she not recognise him? The film would fail in its premise.” But when Aditya called SRK, he instantly agreed to star in the film.

Anushka Sharma recalled how Aditya Chopra was insistent that she should not be revealed to the audience before Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s release. She said, “I was only 19 when I signed that film. My first film, and Adi said that I could not tell anyone. Nobody knew about it. In the office, no one was allowed to tell each other. It was a huge secret. Adi told me that I couldn’t even tell my parents.”

Working on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi brought some hope and joy to Aditya, as he said that he would forget his anxieties and worries when he was on the sets of the film. However, few weeks prior to the release of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, tragedy struck India in the form of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He said, “The city was paralysed and the film was coming out in 2 weeks…so a lot of people in the company told me to push the film.” Aditya stuck to his instincts, and said that he was sure that people would still like the film. “I took the risk, and did not changing the date. The film did well, and we were okay.”

During the course of the documentary, Aditya Chopra addressed the ups and downs of his career, and also the failure of his film Befikre. “That was rather heartbreaking for me. Probably till now, it still chips away,” he laughed and shared. Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, was a racy, light-hearted romantic film. “I don’t think the country was ready for this from me,” he said.