Aditya Chopra remembers Yash Chopra: A creative man backing nothing but himself and art gave birth to YRF

Aditya Chopra penned a note about his father and Yash Raj Films. (Photo: Express archive)

Filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra remembered his father, the legendary Yash Chopra, on the 50th anniversary of Yash Raj Films, the film production and distribution company that Yash Chopra founded in 1970. The date also marks the 88th birth anniversary of the late director-producer.

From the official Instagram handle of YRF, a detailed note was uploaded as a photo that bore Aditya’s signature. In the note, Aditya writes about how his father took a huge risk when he broke away from the comfort and security of his brother BR Chopra’s BR Films and started his own media production company.

“He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films,” he wrote.

Chopra also said that YRF has been traditional in its approach and yet has consistently embraced new technology and bold new ideas. He wrote, “Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. But at the same time, it’s also been a bold, forward-looking company, constantly trying to push itself in embracing technology and innovations to be ahead of the curve. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films. Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Films.”

Yash Chopra with Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. (Photo: Express archive) Yash Chopra with Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. (Photo: Express archive)

Aditya Chopra added that it is the people that have made YRF such a force to be reckoned with. “So, as I write this note, I’m trying to figure out what exactly is the secret of this 50-year success? What makes a company flourish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25 year old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck? It’s none of the above. It’s the PEOPLE. The people who worked in each and every YRF film for the last 50 years,” Aditya Chopra concluded.

