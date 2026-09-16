Aditya Chopra ‘was chasing drones’ at his secret 13-guest wedding with Rani Mukerji

Actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra pulled off a heist when they managed to get keep their high-profile wedding very low-profile. The couple, who had kept their romance a hush-hush affair, tied the knot on April 21, 2014 in Italy. “We are happy to announce that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukherji got married last night on 21st April in Italy. The wedding was a very small intimate affair with very close family and friends,” said a statement by Aditya’s production house Yash Raj Films at the time.

Sabyasachi on Rani, Aditya’s secret wedding

One of the highlights of the secret wedding was Rani becoming the first official Sabyasachi bride. Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently opened up on his experience of doing Rani’s lehenga at her secret Italy wedding. “When she did a secret wedding with 15 people, I think only 13 people were allowed, and Adi was chasing drones,” he said, as Rani, standing next to him, laughed out loud. Earlier, he’d revealed Rani gave him only one week to get the outfit ready.