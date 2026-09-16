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Aditya Chopra ‘was chasing drones’ at his secret 13-guest wedding with Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji's bridal designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed recently that her husband Aditya Chopra "was chasing drones" during his secret wedding with the actor in 2014.
Actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra pulled off a heist when they managed to get keep their high-profile wedding very low-profile. The couple, who had kept their romance a hush-hush affair, tied the knot on April 21, 2014 in Italy. “We are happy to announce that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukherji got married last night on 21st April in Italy. The wedding was a very small intimate affair with very close family and friends,” said a statement by Aditya’s production house Yash Raj Films at the time.
Sabyasachi on Rani, Aditya’s secret wedding
One of the highlights of the secret wedding was Rani becoming the first official Sabyasachi bride. Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently opened up on his experience of doing Rani’s lehenga at her secret Italy wedding. “When she did a secret wedding with 15 people, I think only 13 people were allowed, and Adi was chasing drones,” he said, as Rani, standing next to him, laughed out loud. Earlier, he’d revealed Rani gave him only one week to get the outfit ready.
Sabyasachi had often made an exception for Rani Mukerji, including her being the only Indian actor he still customizes outfits for. “I don’t do custom for Bollywood. But I did a custom sari for her. Because I don’t think Rani is Bollywood. She’s family,” he said in an Instagram Reel shared by Diet Sabya. In fact, the last time Sabyasachi did styling for a Bollywood film was also for Rani in Varun V Sharma’s 2021 crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Rani, Aditya’s secret wedding
Only a handful of guests were invited to the secret wedding of Rani and Chopra, including filmmaker Karan Johar. He was an assistant of Chopra on the latter’s directorial debut, 1995 seminal romantic comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Johar has also directed Rani in his directorial debut, 1998 hit rom-com Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and 2006 cult romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
“If the wedding information leaks, it will only be because of you. Because others don’t know anyone else, and you’re the only access to the outside world. Remember, if any trickle of information leaks, it will be your fault,” Chopra told Johar at the time. “I will never forget how stressed I was because 2 States was releasing, and everyone thought I was being insensitive to the film by leaving on the release day,” recalled Johar in a chat with Rani at Yash Raj Studios earlier this year. Johar confessed he even lied to his mother Hiroo Yash Johar about the wedding.
Also Read: Suriya and Jyotika renew wedding vows 20 years after tying the knot, see video
Rani has also not shared the wedding pictures in public in the past 12 years. They became parents to daughter Adira in 2015. While she admitted last year that releasing them on their 25th wedding anniversary is a “very good idea”, she fears Chopra would never want to release the photos. “My husband is a very private person and he wanted the wedding to be very private,” the actor told ANI.
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