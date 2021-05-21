What Rani Mukerji said about husband Aditya Chopra: ‘Getting married to a filmmaker changed me’

As Aditya Chopra, director-producer and the head honcho of Yash Raj Films — one of the biggest film studios of the country, celebrates his 50th birthday today, we bring you what his wife, National Award-winning actor Rani Mukerji said about the man who eschews all publicity.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Rani had shared how getting married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra has “changed her,” and how that has helped her choose better characters and be a part of films that impact the viewers.

She had said, “Getting married to a filmmaker has changed me, he sees every film every Friday, so I end up watching every film every Friday with him.”

Rani had also shared how she and Adi are fond of watching content from around the world when together, “We are a fully film watching family, so we watch content from all over the world, for me, my biggest relaxation after an entire day’s job is to just get into the bed with my husband and watch some really good content. I think because he is a movie watching person, I am very much ingrained with cinema yet.”

She also credited Adi for the fact that she is able to choose versatile and vibrant roles in this phase of her career. She had said, “So, my choices of films and roles also come from the fact that I am also watching a lot of content every day.”

Since Rani made her comeback, after embracing motherhood in 2018, with Hichki, her characters have received a lot of love. On which she had shared, “It makes it easier that when you are as an audience, watching a film every Friday, you get to know the pulse of the audience — what they are wanting, what they are liking. So it is very important to keep in touch with what is happening every day. Many actors, if you ask them what was the last film they watched, they get thinking, as they don’t get time to watch films because of their tight schedules and work commitments, but for me that’s the best part, that I get to watch films every week, and that’s happened since I got married.”

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra kept their relationship under wraps for several years before they finally tied the knot in Italy on April 21, 2014. The power couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Adira.

On the work front Aditya Chopra has helmed iconic love stories like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), SRK and Aishwarya Rai’s Mohabbatein (2000), Anushka Sharma’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and most recently Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor’s Befikre (2016). He has backed several films under the YRF banner, most recent being the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). His next production venture is Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj.