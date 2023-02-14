scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Aditya Chopra beat Hrithik Roshan in dance competitions as a child: ‘They’d just be looking at each other with that stare’

Aditya Chopra was a competitive dancer in his younger days and he even beat Hrithik Roshan in several dance competitions.

aditya chopra, hrithik roshanAditya Chopra beat Hrithik Roshan in several dance competitions. (Photo: Express ARchives)

Film lovers haven’t seen Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra in decades as the filmmaker likes to maintain a low profile but the recent Netflix documentary The Romantics has Aditya giving an interview. The second episode of the series has Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar introducing Aditya with a childhood anecdote that even his most ardent fans must be unaware of. Karan revealed in the documentary that as kids, they would attend each other’s birthday parties which had the “inevitable dance competition”. Karan revealed that “year after year”, it was Aditya who won all the competitions and the boy who came second was Hrithik.

Abhishek recalled, “Obviously, when we had birthday parties, there was the inevitable dance competition and the dance competition was the domain of two people. Two rivals. Two opposite sides of style.” “Adi won every dance competition year after year. And who was number 2 to him? Hrithik Roshan,” recalled Karan.

Abhishek Bachchan recalled that Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra had a rivalry as soon as they walked into a party. “The minute they’d walk into the party, they’d just be looking at each other with that stare,” he laughed and shared. Hrithik recalled that Aditya was “supposed to be the one who grows up and does those dance moves.” He added, “It’s amazing. I don’t know what happened.

Aditya Chopra is known for being extremely private. The filmmaker has not been clicked in many years. He is married to actor Rani Mukerji.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:34 IST
