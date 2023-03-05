Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to dating rumours with Siddharth: ‘I am really happy’

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time now. However, none of the actors have confirmed, denied or reacted to the speculations.

Recently, Aditi dropped an adorable video in which she is seen dancing with Siddharth to the Tamil song, “Tum Tum”. Fans and celebrities across the industry loved their chemistry in the video and dropped red heart emoticons for them in the comment section. While most of them adored their chemistry, a few fans wondered about their relationship status.

Talking about the rumours and speculations, Aditi said in an interview with Mid-day, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

According to reports, the duo fell in love while shooting for the Telugu film, Maha Samudram. Aditi and Siddharth are often spotted together and despite the fact that they don’t upload pictures more often, they are already loved and shipped by their followers.

On Siddharth’s birthday, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with a heartwarming note. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my pixie boy To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are. Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.”

Aditi was recently seen on the web show Taj: Divided by Blood.