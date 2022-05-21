Aditi Rao Hydari looks elegant at her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘iconic beauty’. See photos

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. She shared many pictures from the French Rivera on her social media account. While sharing the photos, Aditi mentioned how her ‘ammaamma’ (grandmother) would be proud of her.

In the photos, Aditi was seen dressed in a Sabyasachi-designed ivory colour saree. She looked every bit elegant and gorgeous in the photos. Along with the photos, she wrote, “My ammaamma would be proud ♥️ Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial.”

The photos got Aditi a lot of compliments. Manisha Koirala commented on the photo saying, “Stunning 🔥” Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote, “Gorgeous 🤍”. “Faaaaaaaaaab” wrote Rohini Iyer. Patralekhaa called the actor “stunning”.

Later, Aditi also posted her photos in another outfit and wrote, “The Cannes light just hits different 😉”. The fans of the actor were all praise of her beauty. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Iconic beauty ❤️❤️❤️”. Another added, “so beautiful look😍😍”.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the Tamil film, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She now has Gandhi Talks and Jubilee in her kitty.