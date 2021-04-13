Aditi Rao Hydari drops a ‘not so subtle’ hint for directors: ‘That’s how I look when I’m alive and laughing’

Aditi Rao Hydari never fails to leave an impression with her on-screen appearances. Her fans on social media have often shared video clips and photos of the actor from her films to admire her silver-screen presence. But in her last two outings, V and The Girl On The Train, her character died very tragically.

On Tuesday, Aditi made an Instagram post dropping a ‘not so subtle’ hint for her directors. The actor shared two stills that have her laughing and having fun with her girl gang. Sharing the photos, Aditi wrote, “That’s how I look when I’m alive and laughing.” She ended the post with two hashtags which read ‘Directors please note’ and ‘Not so subtle hints.’

Aditi was seen playing the role of Nusrat in The Girl On The Train, the Hindi remake of 2016 original film based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel of the same name. She played Nani’s love interest in V, which released in 2020.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about how screen time matters but it is also important for her that the audience take her story or her character back home.

“I love to do full-fledged roles. Some of my previous films such as Psycho, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Sammohanam and Kaatru Veliyidai were author-backed roles, which I really enjoyed playing because you get so much time to explore your character and the story. However, for me, what matters is that I should make a place in a person’s heart. The audience should take my character and their story back home, which can happen even in 15 minutes or in two hours. However, you can do it only with a part that can have that kind of impact,” the actor said.

On Monday, Aditi treated her fans to her first look from her upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram. The actor plays the role of Maha in the Ajay Bhupathi directorial, which also stars Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles.

On the work front, Aditi will also be seen in Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans and a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika.