Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in black gown at Cannes 2022 red carpet, wears a bindi: ‘With my heart set in India…’

After making heads turn at Cannes 2022 with a stunning red carpet debut, Aditi Rao Hydari continued to serve up glam. Before stepping out on the red carpet again, she shared a photo where she is dressed in a black Sabyasachi gown. She styled her hair into a bun and wore a pink scarf. Slight blush, bindi and a statement choker completed her look.

Aditi shared the photos and wrote, “With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world…” Fans flooded the post with comments, calling her gorgeous and breathtaking.

For her debut, Aditi debuted with a colourful gown the embraced the pop colours of summer. Designed by Mark Bumgarner, the dress was a bright crimson red with shades of hot pink. Aditi shared the photos and wrote, “The moment I’ve been waiting for.”

In her first appearance at Cannes, Aditi wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi. She wrote alongside pictures of her posing on a staircase, “My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji) Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial.” She wore a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari, that was paired with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. This was also the second time a Sabyasachi outfit was seen at this year’s festival. Deepika Padukone had worn a retro saree by the designer on the opening day of the festival.

Along with Aditi Rao Hydari, several other celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and Helly Shah attended the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is part of the nine-member jury that will announce the winner of the prestigious Palme D’Or at the end of the film festival.