Adipurush teaser trolled for copying Hollywood films, outraged viewers share comparisons. See here

While the Adipurush teaser has been unanimously panned upon release for its lacklustre visual effects, fans are now starting to notice parallels between certain shots in the teaser and other Hollywood films.

Adipurush is director Om Raut’s second visual effects-heavy feature, following 2020’s blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Based on the Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays the demon king Raavan. The majority of the criticism for the teaser, which was unveiled at an event in Ayodhya over the weekend, has been directed at the animated sequences and the inaccurate character design for Raavan.

Fans have compared some shots in the Adipurush teaser to films and shows such as Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Others have also noticed similarities to Godzilla vs Kong and Thor: Ragnarok.

Here are some reactions

Respect for @omraut sir increased. Man is giving us flavours of so many many Hollywood films in just one film.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/aaRXVQImNL — Benevolent Autocratic (@SocioPatheticMe) October 4, 2022

Those who are saying that Hollywood budget more than this etc etc…. then let me tell you Planet Of The Apes (2011) budget: $90M (740cr) #Adipurush (2023) Budget : 500cr Bollywood is tr*sh …#AdipurushTeaser @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/Rl0y0GblEx — Rocky 4DX (@styles_rocking) October 2, 2022

In an interview with Variety, Prabhas said that Adipurush is the most ‘prestigious’ film of his career. “The way he designed the film was amazing, huge. And I think he made it very well,” he said, hailing Om Raut’s vision. The filmmaker returned the favour, and said, “The way he has played it is divine. It’s extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it’s a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery, obviously, like everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film will be released in theatres on January 12, also in 3D and IMAX.