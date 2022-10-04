scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Adipurush teaser trolled for copying Hollywood films, outraged viewers share comparisons. See here

People on Twitter have started spotting similarities between certain shots in the Adipurush teaser and popular Hollywood films. See the comparisons here.

The Adipurush teaser has not been received well.

While the Adipurush teaser has been unanimously panned upon release for its lacklustre visual effects, fans are now starting to notice parallels between certain shots in the teaser and other Hollywood films.

Adipurush is director Om Raut’s second visual effects-heavy feature, following 2020’s blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Based on the Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays the demon king Raavan. The majority of the criticism for the teaser, which was unveiled at an event in Ayodhya over the weekend, has been directed at the animated sequences and the inaccurate character design for Raavan.

Also read |Adipurush’s ‘half-baked’ CGI leaves fans with new respect for Brahmastra: ‘Japanese anime Ramayan from 1994 had better CGI’

Fans have compared some shots in the Adipurush teaser to films and shows such as Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Others have also noticed similarities to Godzilla vs Kong and Thor: Ragnarok.

Here are some reactions

 

 

 

 

In an interview with Variety, Prabhas said that Adipurush is the most ‘prestigious’ film of his career. “The way he designed the film was amazing, huge. And I think he made it very well,” he said, hailing Om Raut’s vision. The filmmaker returned the favour, and said, “The way he has played it is divine. It’s extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it’s a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery, obviously, like everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film will be released in theatres on January 12, also in 3D and IMAX.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:42:04 am
Next Story

Haitian police fire tear gas as thousands protest against government

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement