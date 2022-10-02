Adipurush teaser: Prabhas’ Lord Ram gets ready to destroy Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh in this jerky CGI fest

Adipurush teaser, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, received a grand launch Sunday on the bank of Sarayu in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. From the look of it, the mythological epic, helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, promises a visual spectacle. The film, which is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

The teaser shows Lord Ram who is ready to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh. Ramayana is a story that most Indians know by heart so each moment in the teaser feels lived-in and part of our heritage – from Ravan showing off his 10 heads to Lord Hanuman landing in Lanka to Lord Ram walking the Ram Setu with the vanar sena. We also meet Sunny’s Lakshman and Kriti’s Sita.

Watch Adipurush teaser | Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan

However, the CGI leaves a lot to be desired. It has the feel of a cartoon film made at a shoestring budget, and hence the rough edges showing in each and every frame. Adipurush is supposed to be a big screen spectacle and hopefully the issues will be sorted by then. In fact, many would remember the animated Ramayan that came out in the aughts and felt way more polished than this. The plastic feel of the teaser takes away from the emotions of the story too.

Before releasing the Adipurush teaser, the makers created quite a buzz about it on social media. They released the first look poster of Prabhas as Lord Ram. In the poster, the actor was seen sitting on his one knee as he aimed an arrow at the skies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Earlier, Om Raut had shared how Saif and Prabhas have worked hard for their physical transformation for the movie. “Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too,” Raut told The Times of India.

The makers of Adipurush have paid close attention to the film’s content given its religious and social impact. Kriti Sanon — who plays Sita in the film — had earlier shared with PTI, “We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters.”

Adipurush will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, it will hit the theaters on January 12, 2023.