MP home minister says Adipurush teaser contains ‘objectionable scenes’, has wrong depiction of Hindu deities: ‘Hanumanji is shown wearing leather’

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned the makers of upcoming Bollywood film Adipurush of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the `wrong’ way were not removed. The film is based on the epic Ramayana.

The first teaser of Om Raut-directed film, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita, was released in Ayodhya on Sunday. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it,” Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, told reporters. He added that the ‘dresses and look of Hindu deities’ in the trailer are not acceptable.

“Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity’s costume is different… These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action,” Mishra said. He also cited a religious text in support of his contention.

The trailer has been trolled for its ‘poor’ graphics and costume choices.

Helmed by Om Raut, who recently won the National Award for his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the feature stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Kriti Sanon as Sita, while Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh i.e. Raavan. Adipurush will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX, and will hit the big screen on January 12 next year.