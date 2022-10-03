Adipurush’s ‘half-baked’ CGI leaves fans with new respect for Brahmastra: ‘Japanese anime Ramayan from 1994 had better CGI’

The first teaser of Adipurush released to mixed reactions. While there was much appreciation for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, many were rather baffled by the cartoon-like CGI. Twitter turned into a meme-fest and also pointed out similarities between Marvel’s Avengers, Game of Thrones and several other popular Hollywood franchises. One wrote, sharing stills from GoT and Adipurush, “COPIED GAME OF THRONES SHAMELESSLY.”

Others referred to Brahmastra’s VFX, and said it was definitely superior of the two. They wrote, “After watching the teaser of #Adipurush, my respect has increased for Ayan Mukerji and the team. The VFX of this movie is the best. As a Bollywood fan, you must feel proud.” Another mentioned, “Ayan dedicated years learning the craft of VFX & took his time no matter the delays to give the Indian audience a top notch quality visual experience rather than a half baked product like #Adipurush #Brahmastra #AdipurushTeaser.”

One user mentioned that they were confused and wondered whether Adipurush was actually an animation film. “What was that VFX, what in hell is this?” There were a few who tried defending the film and explained that VFX was still pending. One wrote, “People who r questioning #Adipurush VFX still lot of work pending.. More than 3 months to release.. So dont worry. At the time of trailer release u will find far better product.. Don’t come into a conclusion.. It’s just a teaser.. VFX work is still gng on..”

Some even compared the film’s teaser to the Ramayan series of the 80s. One wrote, “Even this 30-year-old animted #Ramayan looks more fresh than the animated #Adipurush lmao.” Another added, “Requesting everyone to watch this movie instead of #Adipurush even Japanese people created better ramayan than om raut adipurush is just a biggest scam, anime >>>>cartoon adipurush #OmRaut.” The tweet is referring to ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’, made by Koichi Sasaki, Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan.

One person wrote, “Japanese Anime Movie #Ramayan (1994) was much much much better x 100 than #Adipurush.”

Adipurush sees Prabhas as Lord Rama, while Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita. Sunny Singh essays the role of Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh. The trailer sees Lord Rama’s battle to save Sita from Lankesh and his alliance with Hanuman.