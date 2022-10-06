Adipurush star Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Ramlila, fans react. See photos and videos

Actor Prabhas was photographed in New Delhi on Wednesday for a Ravan Dahan event on the occasion of Dussehra. Prabhas was spotted mingling with everyone along with his Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut at the Red Fort ground.

Every year, a famous personality is invited to do the honours at the Ravan Dahan event held at Luv Kush Ramlila, and this time it was Prabhas’ turn. The actor also happens to be portraying Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is based on the Ramayana epic. As soon as Prabhas’ photos and videos were shared on social media, fans rushed to offer reactions.

Prabhas at the Ramlila in Delhi. (Photo: PTI via Express Archive) Prabhas at the Ramlila in Delhi. (Photo: PTI via Express Archive)

As Prabhas fired arrows to burn the Ravan effigy, one Twitter user wrote, “Proud moment.” Another person commented, “If simplicity had a face.” “You know that we all r Proud of u you hv achieved much, we know that you’re going to achieving even more Dude, May Godess Durgamma bless u on this occasion, happy Dussehra (sic),” wrote another smitten fan.

The event at the Red Fort ground was also graced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Om Raut, Prabhas and Kejriwal were snapped on the stage as they participated in the event.

After the film’s recent teaser launch, many were disappointed with the ‘poor graphics’ and costume choices of the characters. Viewers took to social media to voice their disapproval. In fact, Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra made a statement about the teaser containing ‘objectionable scenes’ of Lord Hanuman in leather clothing. The minister said he has written to Raut to remove those scenes, claiming that they hurt the religious sentiments.

Also starring Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Adipursh will release on January 12, next year.