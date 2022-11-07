Adipurush release date pushed to June 2023, Om Raut releases statement: ‘We need to give more time…’

Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, will now release in June 2023, instead of January. The makers released a statement explaining the decision why, saying that they want to give a ‘complete visual’ experience to viewers, and hence need more time on the film. The teaser had released few weeks ago and had received severe trolling for the poor quality of the VFX. There was also much discussion about how true the film would be to Lord Rama’s story.

The statement from Om Raut read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

As soon as the teaser was released, it received immense backlash for its VFX quality. At the special screening of the teaser, Raut had opened up about the criticism and said that the film was ‘meant for the big screen’. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience,” he had said.

Since then there had been speculation the film would be postponed, especially as January would see the releases of other star-studded films, including Vijay’s Varisu, which is expected to dominate the key markets in south India. However, June isn’t quite so free from films either, as Atlee’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan will release on June 2, Dream Girl 2 on June 23, and Satya Prem Ki Katha on June 29.