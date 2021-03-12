Adipurush: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh join Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer

The makers of Adipurush announced the final cast of the Om Raut directorial on Friday morning. Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh are all set to join Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s mythological film. Kriti is roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh has been signed to essay his younger brother’s role in this epic historical drama.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share her excitement on being a part of the magnum opus. She wrote, “A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH, This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world..”

Talking about bringing quite an unique ensemble cast together, director Om Raut, “When I was casting for the female lead, I needed an actress who not only has an amazing screen presence but more importantly, is also a great performer. Kriti was our obvious choice for the film. Sunny is a great actor and we’re sure he will impress viewers with his performance.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s highly-anticipated period drama which is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series went on floors in February and the shooting of the film is underway. The multilingual period drama is an adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. The tagline of the film reads, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.” While Prabhas is essaying a role inspired by Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan will be playing a role based on Ravana.

Speaking about backing the magnum opus and bringing Kriti onboard, Bhushan Kumar said, “When Kriti heard the script she instantly agreed for the part. On the other hand, Sunny fits the character perfectly. I am happy to have them on board.”

Mounted on a mammoth scale, Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. It will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.