Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Adipurush first-look poster: Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram, shoots for the sky in Om Raut’s epic visual spectacle

Prabhas has unveiled the first poster for director Om Raut's mythological epic Adipurush. A teaser will be released in Ayodhya on October 2.

Prabhas, Adipurush first lookAdipurush first look features Prabhas.

Actor Prabhas has shared the first-look poster of Adipurush, the upcoming mythological epic in which he’ll play Lord Ram. The film’s first teaser will be unveiled an an event in Ayodhya on October 2. Adipurush is directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior filmmaker Om Raut, who has once again used expansive visual effects to create the world of the film.

He is reuniting with his Tanhaji actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays the villainous Lankesh in the film — although Saif has said that the character won’t be an outright antagonist. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, while Sunny Singh plays Lakshman.

Also read |Om Raut finishes Prabhas’ Adipurush shoot in 103 days, Kriti Sanon is in awe of him for ‘wrapping such a massive film so soon’

Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote, “Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!” The poster features the actor in period garb, on one knee, as he aims his bow and arrow at the skies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

 

The actor is coming off of two high-profile flops — Saaho and Radhe Shyam — after having touched unprecedented heights with the two Baahubali films. Adipurush follows SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as the latest big-budget Indian film that draws from Hindu mythology and culture.

Saif gushed about the film’s visual scope in a 2021 interview with Bollywood Hungama. He’d said, “The fact is you’re doing some really famous scenes which have been already watched by millions and are even very famous in Indian literature. So, I must say to actually get the chance to enact those scenes is very surreal. We’ve worked really hard on the look and the kind of visuals that the director has come up with is one of a kind. There are some scenes in the film which are never seen before on our screens. It is just a real honour to be a part of such a great project. I think the audience will love the film.”

Adipurush will be released in multiple South Indian languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada — as well. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Adipurush arrives in theatres on January 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:33:20 am
