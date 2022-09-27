scorecardresearch
Adipurush: Here’s when the teaser of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s epic drama will be released

Adipurush is being bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles. It will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Adipurush will release next year.

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer epic drama Adipurush’s teaser and poster of the movie will be unveiled on October 2.

The poster and teaser will be launched on the bank of Sarayu in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The event will be attended by the stars of Adipurush, Kriti and Prabhas. They will be accompanied by director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Kriti took to social media to share the news and wrote, “Beyond excited! It’s all finally happening. Can’t wait for you all to finally witness this journey.”



Adipurush has been creating buzz ever since it was first announced. While Prabhas will portray Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon is said to play Sita and Raavan will be essayed by Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read |Prabhas on need for pan-Indian films: ‘In 5 years, we will the biggest film industry in the world’

Om Raut has previously worked with Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he played the main antagonist. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the movie ended up winning a National Film Award.

Adipurush is being bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles. It will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

