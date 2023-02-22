Adipurush editor Ashish Mhatre: ‘We have not made any alterations in the film post criticism’

Till October 1, 2023, Adipurush was a much-anticipated film across the country as it was a re-telling of India’s greatest epic, Ramayana, with Prabhas playing the role of Ram. On top of that, it was touted to be the costliest film ever made in India. It was also said that the makers used motion capture technology and a lot of visual effects to create a fantasy world. However, all the build-up fizzled out when the movie’s teaser was unveiled. The one-minute-forty-seven-seconds teaser was slammed by fans and netizens for its subpar visual effects.

The teaser also landed the makers in a fix as the look of Ravanan and him riding a bat in the teaser went against the sentiments of many. However, the film’s editor Ashish Mhatre says this was all part of the plan. In an interview with the Times of India, Ashish said that they have made the film that director Om Raut has envisioned.

Ashish admitted that the entire team was shocked by the negative response of the audience. He said that the reason for such feedback could be because the viewers didn’t see the teaser in 3D. He also said that people were disappointed as the characters in Adipurush looked different from what people have seen so far in different iterations of Ramayana.

After the underwhelming response to the teaser, it was said that the makers are reworking the film, but Ashish confirmed that the team has stuck to the original plan and haven’t made any significant changes. He said, “We have not made any alterations in the film post the criticism, we did the film which was planned already… We are following the same way from where we started the film because we have not made any mistake in the first place, that needs rectification.”

The editor is confident that people will change their minds about the film once it is released on big screens. “One cannot judge the entire film in just 90 seconds of a teaser,” he said.

Other than Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Kirti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravanan, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Ajay-Atul has composed the music for the film, which was initially slated to hit theatres on January 12, but the release date was later postponed to June 16, 2023.