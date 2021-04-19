Adipurush director Om Raut teases Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘remarkable physical transformation’, massive action

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the roles of Lord Ram and Ravana, respectively. (Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)

Director Om Raut has said that actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan have “undergone remarkable physical transformation” for his upcoming film Adipurush. The film, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, will see Prabhas play the role of Lord Ram, Saif as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

“There is a lot of work that is going on. Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste’s point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much,” Raut told The Times of India.

Raut said that the team has finished 30% of the film and is following strict Covid-19 protocols on the set. “We’re getting tested often because that’s the protocol that is set up and, of course, the team has been limited. So, there are modifications; the kind of protocol that is followed on the sets is very different. Everybody is wearing masks because I follow that very strictly and there is constant inspection also,” the director said adding that the team has gotten used to the new on-set environment.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s highly-anticipated period drama, which is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, went on floors in February.

Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. The film is scheduled for August 11, 2022 release.