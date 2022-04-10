Adipurush director Om Raut shares fan-made posters of Prabhas’ first look as Ram, watch

Filmmaker Om Raut shared some fan-made posters of Prabhas’s look from his film, Adipurush. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Seth. The multilingual period saga, which is expected to be a film celebrating ‘the victory of good over evil’, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif as Lankesh. Earlier, the film was meant to be released in August 2022. However, it has been pushed to January 2023.

In the short montage of fan-made posters, Prabhas is seen as different iterations of Rama. The video also thanked the fans for their hard work. Many social media users commented on the post, requesting him for the real first look of Prabhas from the film, while other fans were grateful that their ‘motivations were understood’.

उफनता वीरता का सागर,

छलकती वात्सल्य की गागर।

जन्म हुआ प्रभु श्रीराम का,

झूमें नाचे हर जन घर नगर।। Celebrating the victory of good over evil✨#ramnavmi #adipurush pic.twitter.com/Xbl1kOgZ7z — Om Raut (@omraut) April 10, 2022

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The new release date was announced on Maha Shivratri. “#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who was last seen in Radhe Shyaam, also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar in the pipeline.