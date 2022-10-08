scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Adipurush director Om Raut says he ‘expected very positive response’ for teaser, claims Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan isn’t supposed to resemble Khilji

Adipurush director Om Raut has been doing the rounds, explaining his creative choices and defending the film against criticism.

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Adipurush.

Director Om Raut isn’t ignoring the criticism that has been hurled at the teaser for his upcoming film, Adipurush. Instead, he is doing the rounds on news channels, defending his creative choices and urging audiences to have patience. Adipurush is a big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana.

The director and the film’s dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, spoke to News18 about the criticisms levelled at the film — from poor visuals to an inauthentic representation of sacred texts — and promised audiences that they won’t be ‘disappointed’ when they see the whole picture in January.

Also read |Om Raut defends Adipurush’s VFX, Saif Ali Khan’s Ravan look: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan also had ‘modern technology’

“We expected a very positive response, to be honest. It is kind of mixed. There are a lot of people who are saying good things about it. There are some people who are not, and there are some differences in their minds. This has been a journey, I must say,” the director said.

The filmmaker also responded to claims that the demon king Raavan’s look as been ‘Islamised’, and inspired heavily by Ranveer Singh’s Khilji from the film Padmaavat. He said, “In order to make him intimidating, there is a certain visual, a certain image that comes to mind, which we tried to capture through our imagination. But definitely, that has got nothing to do with any Khiljis of the world, Nadir Shahs of the world, Genghis Khans of the world, Babars of the world. Not at all remotely is there a connection between them. So in today’s times, people perceive Alauddin Khilji as a villain. So it is very understandable, when they look at Ravana, the greatest villain of all time, they might see glimpses of Khilji, they might see glimpses of Kans also, they might see glimpses of Duryodhan also, they might see glimpses of Genghis Khan also.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

He said that the main goal with Adipurush is to present it to a younger generation of viewers who’ve grown up watching Marvel movies and other Hollywood blockbusters. He said that they want the film to be enjoyed the world over.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The film will be released in theatres on January 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 07:02:26 pm
Next Story

Now, two-wheeler riders in Puducherry must compulsorily wear helmets

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement