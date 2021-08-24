Adipurush actors Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh spotted after dance rehearsal, see photos

While fans await the release of Adipurush, the team is also extensively prepping up to put their best foot forward in the magnum opus drama. On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh were caught by the paparazzi as they headed out from their dance rehearsals.

The multilingual period drama Adipurush is an adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. Om Raut’s movie Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will don the role of Ravana. While Prabhas and Kriti play the eternal Ram-Sita jodi, Sunny will be seen as the dutiful Lakshman.

In the photos, the actors look tired after a hectic dance schedule. South superstar Prabhas seated in the back seat, looked cool as he enjoyed the cheers around him. On the other hand, Kriti, looking lovely in red-tee was busy on her phone. The ever-smiling Sunny Singh, while seated at the front seat, waved at photographers as they clicked him.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon on playing Sita in Adipurush: We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary

Kriti Sanon will play Sita in Om Raut’s Adipurush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon will play Sita in Om Raut’s Adipurush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fans are excited to see Prabhas play Ram in Adipurush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fans are excited to see Prabhas play Ram in Adipurush. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Singh was spotted waving at paps after his dance rehearsals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Singh was spotted waving at paps after his dance rehearsals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As per reports, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have already resumed shooting for the film’s latest schedule in Mumbai. Speaking about his actors, director Om Raut earlier said that Prabhas and Saif have “undergone remarkable physical transformation” for the film.

“There is a lot of work that is going on. Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste’s point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much,” Raut told The Times of India.

The highly-anticipated period drama, which is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, went on floors in February. Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. The film is scheduled for August 11, 2022 release.