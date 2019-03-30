Adinath Kothare to portray Dilip Vengsarkar in Kabir Khan’s 83

On Saturday, the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83 announced another cast member. Joining the 83 team is actor Adinath Kothare who will be playing former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the movie. The film’s official Twitter handle shared a post which read, “.@adinathkothare gears up to step in the shoes of Dilip ‘colonel’ Vengsarkar. 🏏 #CastOf83 #Relive83.”

The actor also shared the exciting news via a tweet and wrote, “Super excited to begin this new journey with @kabirkhankk and team @83thefilm!”

Adinath Kothare is a popular name in the Marathi film industry and has been a part of projects like Zapatlela 2 and Ishq Wala Love. He is the son of veteran Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Kothare.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Adinath Kothare, the film — based on India’s 1983 World Cup win — also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal among others.

In an earlier interview with DNA, lead actor Ranveer Singh had said on the film, “I’m hoping to become Kapil Dev’s shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen.”

83 has been jointly produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.

83 will release on April 10, 2020.