Adil Hussain to play cross dresser in a French film

Talented actor Adil Hussain will be seen in a French movie tentatively titled Crash test Aglaé. The movie will see him play the role of a transvestite (cross-dresser) from India. Talented actor Adil Hussain will be seen in a French movie tentatively titled Crash test Aglaé. The movie will see him play the role of a transvestite (cross-dresser) from India.

Confirming the same Adil told Indian Express.com: “Yes. I am playing a transvestite in a French film and I am absolutely excited about it. I can’t reveal much but all I can say is that the script is fantastic and am looking forward to it.”

For the moment, Adil is excited about his latest Bollywood offering, ‘Main Aur Charles’ where his character is based on decorated former top cop, Amod Kanth. “My character is based on Amod Kanth. He was an upright and hardworking IPS officer. His sincerity and integrity which has been woven into the character was quite appealing to me to play onscreen. Our director Prawaal Raman knows him very closely and through him I met Amod a few times which gave me a better understanding of the person himself. Neither me nor Amod wanted a caricature or mimicry of the real life on reel. So, I had the liberty to retain his spirit while essaying the character.”

When asked if Bollywood has given him his due, Adil turned a tad philosophical. “I have always believed that you get what you deserve in life. From pain to pleasure that you experience, everything occurs for your own growth. As far as Bollywood is concerned, things are changing. We are in very interesting times of Indian cinema. Although it’s just a drop in the ocean, the beginning has happened. Films like ‘The Lunchbox, Masaan’ and ‘Court’ are getting mainstream audience. It’s like a whiff of fresh air and as an actor it’s an amazing feeling to see the landscape changing for good,” said Adil.

