Adil Hussain to star in Bauddhayan Mukherji’s Marichjhapi

Actor Adil Hussain is set to play the lead role in filmmaker Bauddhayan Mukherji’s next venture Marichjhapi.

According to Variety, the project was introduced this week at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market.

Mukherji has co-written the film with Abhinandan Banerjee.

The film will follow the real events of January 1979, where refugees on Marichjhapi island, located in the Sundarbans delta located between India and Bangladesh, wake up to find police boats surrounding their island.

Monalisa Mukherji will produce the project via her and Bauddhayan Mukherji’s outfit Little Lamb Films.

“For this one I will need co-producers. People and countries not just supporting financially, but walking with me to fight this cause, standing against these atrocities. Money will come I know, the support must come first to stand together,” Monalisa told the publication.

She is planning to start production with 25 per cent of the budget raised.

Principal photography is expected to star in late 2020, and the makers want to shoot on location at Sundarbans.

Hussain has previously worked with Mukherji on 2016’s The Violin Player.