‘Swim through dirty water’: How Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra terrified a 14-year-old Adarsh Gourav on Shah Rukh’s film set

Adarsh Gourav recalled how Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan pranked him on the My Name Is Khan set, convincing him he had to swim through dirty water — leaving the young actor completely stressed.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 01:18 PM IST
Adarsh GouravAdrash Gourav played young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan.
Make us preferred source on Google

Adarsh Gourav, who is currently busy promoting his film Tu Yaa Main, played the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan. In a recent chat, the actor shared how he landed the role and recalled an on-set prank pulled by Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

How Adarsh Gourav got a role in My Name Is Khan

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, alongside Shanaya Kapoor , Adarsh shared he was first called for the role of Shah Rukh’s son in the film. “I was 14 when this was shot. I had actually auditioned for the role of SRK’s son — and I didn’t get it. I blame my dad for how he made me learn the lines. It was a very bad audition,” he recalled.

Disheartened, the young actor assumed his chance had slipped away. “While waiting for the bus on my way back, I remember thinking , that’s it, I’m done. I had this one chance to be in an SRK film and I lost it.”

Months passed, and the audition was almost forgotten until he got a call again. “They called me again for an audition. I thought they were calling the wrong person because I had already been rejected. But they said they wanted me for another role, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger version.”

Adarsh was shown a clip of Shah Rukh Khan and asked to perform. “I just mimicked him. I had no idea what Asperger’s syndrome was at the time. I got the part.They said there was some similarity between SRK sir and me — maybe the eyes, I don’t know. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t sleep that night.”

ALSO READ:  Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are ‘my biggest critics’: ‘My family is my North Star who keep me grounded’

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s prank on Adarsh

Once on set, Adarsh found himself at the receiving end of an elaborate prank by assistant directors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, both of whom were working behind the scenes at the time. “I remember they convinced me that I had to swim through really dirty water underwater and come out from the other side for a scene,” he said with a laugh.

Story continues below this ad

“They would call me saying, ‘Adarsh, it’s your shot.’ I’d ask them what I had to do in the scene. I actually just had to sit on a cycle and pedal. But they told me, ‘You have to enter from here, swim underwater through the water and reach the other side.’ I didn’t know how to swim properly. I was so stressed,” he shared.

Eventually, he approached director Karan Johar for clarity. “I went to Karan sir and asked, ‘Has the scene changed? I didn’t know about this.’ He asked who told me that. I said, ‘Sid.’ He gave him a stern look and said there’s nothing like that, you just have to sit on the cycle and pedal.”

Adarsh’s first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Although Adarsh played a younger Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan, he never met the superstar during the film’s shoot. Their first meeting happened much later. Speaking to NDTV, Adarsh recalled finally meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Prateeksha.

“It was insane. I somehow summoned the courage and walked up to him. I was just about to open my mouth when he launched into this whole thing, saying, ‘Main tereko batata hoon tu kaun hai!'”

Story continues below this ad

Shah Rukh Khan then went on to talk in detail about Adarsh’s work. “That’s when it really hit me. I kept thinking, how does he have the time? This man sleeps for four hours, works for 18 hours, and still knows who I am. I was so shocked by what was happening that I was completely teary-eyed. I didn’t imagine this moment would play out like this.”

Adarsh ask Shah Rukh for a hug. “I just said, ‘Sir, can I give you a hug, like really tight?’ And he said yes. He then went on to speak to me for nearly 40 minutes at a party where he could have spoken to anyone else. And that is Shah Rukh Khan.”

About My Name Is Khan

Released in 2010, My Name Is Khan starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Directed by Karan Johar, the film follows Rizwan Khan, an Indian Muslim with Asperger’s syndrome living in the US, who sets out on a journey to meet the President after post-9/11 discrimination shatters his family.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: 'Malicious intent'
Rajpal Yadav
Priyanka Chopra recalls being fired from Bollywood film by male co-star on Salaam-E-Ishq set: 'Director gave this to you by mistake'
Priyanka Chopra fired bollywood film
Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel, claims dues were settled
Ameesha Patel
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: 'Malicious intent'
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
blood sugar
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement