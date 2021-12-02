Adarsh Gourav, Manoj Bajpayee, Vikrant Massey, Malavika Mohanan and others feature in IMDb’s Breakout Stars’ list

IMDb recently unveiled its annual list of top 10 breakout stars who have featured in Indian films and web series. The list is based on the page views of more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. Topping the chart was The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav, whose performance in the Netflix film won him accolades at prestigious international platforms.

Adarsh expressed his gratitude upon receiving the IMDb STARmeter Award and said, “Thank you so much IMDb. This really means the world to me. And to the [fans] who have taken the precious time to review my films and write testimonials about my performances. The first time I used IMDb was when I was 15, and ever since then I have been an avid IMDb user—in fact, I use it every time I watch a movie, to read the reviews and see what kind of ratings a movie has. So, thank you IMDb for making the experience of watching movies so enjoyable, and making it so accessible to decide the kind of movies that we want to watch.”

“It’s also very special to me because Priyanka Chopra, who is my co-actor in The White Tiger, was also given a STARmeter Award a few years ago, and now I can share the stage with her when it comes to receiving this award,” the actor added.

Here are IMDb’s Top 10 breakout stars of Indian films and web series in 2021:

Adarsh Gourav

Ashlesha Thakur

Malavika Mohanan

Manoj Bajpayee

Kritika Kamra

Shahana Goswami

Sunny Hinduja

Vikrant Massey

Ahsaas Channa

Sai Tamhankar

Ashlesha Thakur was recently seen in the film Pagglait and the Amazon Prime series The Family Man Season 2. Whereas Malavika Mohanan was last seen in the Vijay starrer Master. Manoj Bajpayee marked his presence in the latest season of The Family Man as its protagonist Srikant Tiwari, meanwhile Kritika Kamra appeared in the controversy-ridden web series Tandav as a student activist. Shahana Goswami was seen in a slew of projects recently, including the likes of A Suitable Boy, The Last Hour and Bombay Begums. Sunny Hinduja is the third actor from The Family Man to appear on this coveted list, whereas Vikrant Massey won praise for his performance in the Netflix thriller Haseen Dillruba. Ahsaas Channa is known for her appearances in several series like Kota Factory, Engineering Girls, Hostel Daze and The Interns. And last but not the least, Sai Tamhankar made her presence felt in the Kriti Sanon movie Mimi as well as in the Tamil anthology Navarasa.