Adah Sharma sings Shake It Like Shammi to British guard, gets criticised: ‘Worst tourist behaviour’

Actor Adah Sharma tried to goof around with a British guard stationed at the Windsor Castle, and that didn’t go down too well. In a video shared on her stories that was later picked up paparazzi accounts, Adah sings the song Shake It Like Shammi from her film Hasee Toh Phasee, where she played Sidharth Malhotra’s fiancee. She does a few steps, and the guard marches off, and Adah pretends to be embarrassed and walks away.

Netizens are annoyed and have called it the ‘worst tourist’ behaviour. One wrote, “This is really bad…. not funny, unka mazaak nhi bnana chaiye… have some manners.” Another commented on the video, “This is the worst tourist behaviour.” One wrote, “This ain’t funny at ol… They r bounded for their duty they aren’t clowns… This is utter stupid tourist or even human behaviour.” However, there were a few who called Adah’s behaviour ‘cute’, and said it was ‘the cutest thing’ they had seen on the internet.

Adah made her debut in the horror film 1920 in 2008, and in 2014, she was seen in Hasee Toh Phasee with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Following this, she ventured into the South film industries. She was last seen in Commando 3.