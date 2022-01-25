Adah Sharma issues clarification for her ‘Shake It Like Shammi’ video, says she shot it with permission

Adah Sharma found herself being criticised after a video of the actor dancing on “Shake It Like Shammi” alongside a British guard resurfaced on the internet. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and issued a clarification stating that the video was made with permission, and she chose the song after she was requested to sing by the tourism campaign team. Adah also added that the video was shot before the pandemic.

Her note read, “Friends and my dear countrymen, lend me your ears. This is not to burry my instagram post (that everyone is resharing.scroll down on my feed to check authenticity) REPOSTING it again. This video was not shot at Buckingham palace. But yes it is on London ground. Photography was allowed here and this video was shot with full assent taken from all quarters. The tourism campaign team asked me to sing a song. I chose to sing in Hindi. This video was shot pre covid times.”

She added, “P.S.The British ruled our land for almost 200 years. They were large hearted enough to allow an Indian girl to sing a hindi song on their soil(with permissions taken). But it makes me proud to see my own countrymens largeheartedness to stand up so solidly for the British. It shows how seriously we Indians follow ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ❤❤ JaiHind ! ❤”

When the video started circulating on social media on Monday, Instagram users termed it as “worst tourist behaviour.”

Adah Sharma was recently seen in the MX Player web series Pati Patni Aur Panga.