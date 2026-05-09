‘He apologised to the crew’: Producers hail Shah Rukh Khan while ‘painful’ power couple gets called out

In an industry where stories of celebrity tantrums and delayed shoots are common, several top advertising producers have praised Shah Rukh Khan for his professionalism. During a recent roundtable hosted by the YouTube channel Good Ads Matter, producers shared their experiences of working with celebrities, comparing difficult stars and even a “painful” power couple with Shah Rukh, whom they described as respectful, efficient, and deeply considerate towards crews on set.

One producer admitted that there are “2-3 people who are regularly painful” to work with and even referred to a “power couple” that had become “particularly painful.” However, he quickly shifted focus to actors who stood out for all the right reasons.

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Shah Rukh Khan gets high praise from producers

But it was Shah Rukh Khan who dominated the discussion. Sharing an anecdote from a shoot for a major lifestyle and home furnishing brand, one producer recalled how the actor completely changed the atmosphere on set despite arriving late.

“We were shooting with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Usually, everyone knows he comes at 2 pm. No matter what you do, he arrives at 2 pm,” the producer said jokingly. “But this time, they told us he had a dinner planned at home, so he would come by 9 am.”

While Gauri Khan arrived at 8:30 am sharp and began filming on time, Shah Rukh had still not arrived. “I kept saying, ‘I told you he’ll come at 2 pm only.’ We were worried because he had dinner plans later, and I was wondering how I would pull off eight hours of work in four hours,” the producer recalled.

However, when Shah Rukh finally arrived on set, his approach left a lasting impression on the entire team.

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‘He apologised to the entire crew’

“He didn’t just apologise to me, he apologised to the entire crew,” the producer said, with others at the roundtable agreeing that this was typical of the actor. “He told us, ‘I am sorry I’m late.’ Then he said, ‘Till you don’t finish, I’m not going anywhere.’”

The producer further revealed that Shah Rukh even called home to inform that he would be late for dinner.

“He called home and said, ‘Whoever the guests are, start everything. I’ll come two hours later,’” he shared.

Despite the delayed arrival, Shah Rukh wrapped up the demanding shoot with remarkable speed and efficiency.

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“That’s the other thing about him. He will come at 2 pm and finish eight hours of work effortlessly. One take, one take. The client would be left wondering, ‘We booked him for eight hours, what do we do now?’” another producer added.

The producers also spoke about the contrast between seasoned stars like Shah Rukh Khan and some newcomers, expressing frustration over young actors displaying entitlement despite limited experience. “Then you have newcomers behaving this way and you wonder, ‘Why?’ At least give me a good reason,” one producer remarked.

Aamir, Alia, Ranbir are extremely professional

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the producers also praised Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt for their professionalism and work ethic during advertising shoots.

Recalling his experience with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the producers said, “In 2010, in 2014, and now in 2025, by far the most professional, sweetest, nicest guy to ever work with.” Another producer immediately agreed, adding, “Unbelievable.”

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This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only, featuring personal anecdotes and opinions shared by industry professionals.