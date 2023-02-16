scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Salim Khan recalls how actresses refused to work in Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer: ‘He was ready to quit films’

Zanjeer eventually came to Amitabh Bachchan and revived his career, as he had endured around 11 flops prior to Zanjeer and was planning to quit films altogether.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan's Angry Young Man image in Zanjeer was written by Salim Khan (Eros Entertainment)
Celebrated screenwriter Salim Khan talked about the hesitation to cast Amitabh Bachchan for the lead role in Zanjeer. He revealed the main contenders for the role, which included Dharmendra and Dev Anand, who had to refuse the film for their own personal reasons. Dilip Kumar thought that the lead role was too uni-dimensional with no scope for performance and Dev Anand found that the hero had no songs. It eventually came to Amitabh Bachchan and revived his career, as he had endured around 11 flops prior to Zanjeer and was planning to quit films altogether. Zanjeer was the first from the screen-writing duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who had changed the scope of Indian cinema with the scripts for the 70s before they split in the 80s.

Talking to Arbaaz Khan about Zanjeer, Salim Khan said, “It was a matter of destiny, because the script was ready with the dialogues. Whoever liked it—we had Dharmendra in mind, and he didn’t do it, something that I always feel a bit sad about. Dev rejected it for his own personal reasons. I asked Dilip Kumar later which film he regretted not doing, and he said it was  Zanjeer.”

Salim-Javed decided to zero in on Amitabh Bachchan. They had been impressed with Amitabh’s earlier films, including Bombay To Goa, Parwana and Raaste Ke Patthar. However, director Prakash Mehra wasn’t keen on signing him for the film seeing his record of flops at the box office.

Explaining how Amitabh joined the cast of the film, Salim Khan said, “He was also new—he was a good actor, no doubt about that, with a good voice and personality. The rest of the films that failed, were because they were bad films, actors usually have to take the blame for that. Eleven films flopped. He had already decided to leave the industry and go.”  Salim Khan revealed that he had to get Jaya Bachchan on board, who was at the time a top star, in order to fuel the saleability of the film. “And also at the time, heroines did not want to take on less roles. Ultimately, I suggested to take Jaya Bachchan for the film, and she would do it for him. I told her the story, and she said ‘there’s nothing for me to do…’ I said there’s nothing much here, but this is for Amitabh Bachchan and this would be explosive for his career.”

Zanjeer became one of the most iconic hits of Bollywood. The film carved the archetype of ‘the angry young man’, and Amitabh Bachchan became synonymous with the phrase, as he played the role of a man who takes on a corrupt system.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:06 IST
