‘Bro relax’: Mrunal Thakur slams dating rumours with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mrunal Thakur recently found herself at the centre of dating rumours, with the actor being linked to cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, simply because the two were spotted at the same restaurant on the same day. However, Mrunal did not shy away from calling out the rumours. The actor responded to a social media video that claimed she and Yashasvi had visited the café together, questioning how people could believe and spread such claims without any evidence.

Commenting on the video, Mrunal wrote, “Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain? (Show me where have we come together? How can you be educated and still spread such rumours?)” She added, “There is so much happening in our country. Learn something from Gen Z and voice things that matter. You will get better views.”