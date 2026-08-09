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‘Bro relax’: Mrunal Thakur slams dating rumours with Yashasvi Jaiswal
Mrunal Thakur responded to a social media video that claimed she and Yashasvi Jaiswal had visited a cafe together, questioning how people could believe and spread such claims without any evidence.
Mrunal Thakur recently found herself at the centre of dating rumours, with the actor being linked to cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, simply because the two were spotted at the same restaurant on the same day. However, Mrunal did not shy away from calling out the rumours. The actor responded to a social media video that claimed she and Yashasvi had visited the café together, questioning how people could believe and spread such claims without any evidence.
Commenting on the video, Mrunal wrote, “Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain? (Show me where have we come together? How can you be educated and still spread such rumours?)” She added, “There is so much happening in our country. Learn something from Gen Z and voice things that matter. You will get better views.”
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While Mrunal has since deleted her comment, the screenshot of her response has gone viral. The video in question was posted by Instant Bollywood, which shared pictures of the two and claimed they had been “spotted at the same cafe.” The post linked the 24-year-old cricketer with the 34-year-old actor, despite there being no evidence that they were together.
This is not the first time Mrunal Thakur has been linked to a fellow celebrity. A few months ago, rumours surfaced about her alleged relationship with actor Dhanush, with several reports even claiming that the two were set to tie the knot in 2026.
The last relationship Mrunal has spoken about publicly was with writer Sharad Chandra Tripathi. The two participated together in Nach Baliye, where Mrunal had expressed her desire to marry him, while also revealing that her family was not in favour of the relationship. The couple eventually parted ways in mid-2015, shortly after the show concluded.
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