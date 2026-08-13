‘It’s a fake industry’: Kitu Gidwani slams Bollywood over royalties, roles for older women

With a career spanning more than four decades across films and television, Kitu Gidwani has witnessed the Hindi entertainment industry evolve firsthand. Yet, she remains critical of the way it treats performers, particularly when it comes to royalties, intellectual property rights and roles for older women. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Kitu spoke candidly about the industry’s shortcomings, drawing comparisons with the systems in place in the West.
‘Bollywood goes by its own vague rules’: Kitu Gidwani
Discussing how several musicians have been fighting for unpaid royalties, Kitu Gidwani pointed out that actors face the same problem. Kitu said, “Bollywood is not a real industry; it’s a cottage industry. It’s a fake industry; it goes by its own vague rules. There is nothing like Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild in India. I should have been able to work for 10 years and then live off my royalties for the next ten years, not slog for 40 years.”
She further added, “Intellectual property rights and creative rights are zero in India. You don’t have rights over your work. The producer gives you and the director a one-time fee, and then he can do what he wants with the property. It’s not like that anywhere in the world.”
Beyond the question of royalties, Kitu also took aim at the industry’s approach to writing roles for older women. “My grouse against the industry is that older women are not getting powerful roles. We don’t want to play the generic mother or maasi. We want to play good, enduring roles with sex, love, power, comedy, and action. In daily soaps, once a woman hits 30, she becomes a daadi. She has no signs of aging on her face, but she gets such roles. This industry is very bizarre.”
The system of royalties in the West
While Kitu Gidwani pointed to a harsh reality that exists in India, the situation in the West is markedly different. Actors are represented by unions such as SAG-AFTRA, while writers and directors have the WGA and DGA, respectively. These unions have helped establish systems under which residual payments are made when a show is re-aired after its initial broadcast. If a show’s rerun is sold to a local TV channel, payouts are calculated using a fixed-percentage formula. For shows licensed to major OTT platforms, residuals are typically determined by the terms of the deal.
Back in 2021, Forbes reported that the Friends actors earned $22,500 per episode early in the show’s run. During its final two seasons, the six cast members, negotiating as a united front, managed to secure $1 million per episode. According to a 2015 USA Today report, in 2000, when Friends was at the peak of its success, all six actors negotiated a percentage of the show’s syndication profits. They eventually secured 2% of the profits generated by Warner Bros. from the show. A 2016 Fortune report said the show generated more than $1 billion annually for Warner Bros. Based on the 2% deal, the six actors collectively received about $20 million a year, or roughly $3.3 million each. In April this year, Lisa Kudrow reportedly confirmed the deal during an interview with The Times.
Friends is not the only example. Actors from Seinfeld and The Big Bang Theory also negotiated lucrative backend deals. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that, during contract renewals after season eight, the principal cast of The Big Bang Theory increased their backend percentage from 0.25% to 1.25%. That equity translated into an estimated $10 million a year for each of the three leads. Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, meanwhile, continue to own a percentage of the profits from Seinfeld.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More