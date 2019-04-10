Urmila Matondkar, Nusrat Jahan and other film stars who recently entered politics

Actors are put on a pedestal in our society and are often regarded as role models. The political statements they make are scrutinised by their fans and followers. Many veteran actors, including Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Kirron Kher and Jaya Prada among others, have been a part of active politics in the country for a while now but with the impending Lok Sabha elections, a new batch of film actors have made their way into the political world.

Here are the film celebrities who recently took the political plunge:

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar recently joined the Indian National Congress. She will be contesting from the Mumbai North constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj has had strong political opinions for a while and he used Twitter to effectively share his concerns. This year, the versatile actor is contesting elections as an independent candidate from the Bangalore Central constituency.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan launched his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018 but he will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar recently joined Bhartiya Janta Party and took the post of president of the BJP’s women transport wing.

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’

Nirahua joined BJP in Lucknow in the presence of Yogi Adityanath. He will be contesting against Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh.

Nusrat Jahan

Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan recently joined Trinamool Congress and this was announced by Mamata Banerjee. She will be contesting the upcoming elections from Basirhat constituency.

Mimi Chakraborty

Bengali actor Mimi has also joined Trinamool Congress and will be contesting the elections from Jadavpur constituency.

Shilpa Shinde

Television actor Shilpa Shinde joined the Indian National Congress in February 2019. It is yet to be announced if Shilpa will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Arshi Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan joined Indian National Congress in February 2019. She serves as the Vice President of Mumbai Congress committee.

Nikhil Gowda

Nikhil is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda. He recently joined Janata Dal (Secular) and is contesting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

Sumalatha

Actor Sumalatha will be an independent candidate from the Mandya constituency. Her late husband Ambareesh also dabbled in politics along with being a popular actor.

Kovai Sarala

Actor Kovai Sarala joined Makkal Needhi Maiam in March 2019.

Sripriya

Actor Sripriya joined Makkal Needhi Maiam and she is one of the core committee members.

Snehan

Lyricist Snehan joined Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. He will be contesting Lok Sabha elections from Sivaganga constituency.