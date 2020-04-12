Actor Zoa Morani gets discharged

Zoa Morani had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7. Zoa Morani had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7.

Actor Zoa Morani has been discharged from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where she was under treatment for coronavirus.

Zoa had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7, a day after her sister Shaza Morani tested positive for the virus. After Zoa, her father Karim Morani also tested positive for coronavirus. He is still hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Zoa Morani earlier today took to her Instagram story to share that it was “time for home, sweet home.”

Posting a selfie of herself while leaving the hospital, Zoa wrote, “Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever. Good bye isolation ICU. Time for home, sweet home.”

In an Instagram live session with Varun Dhawan on Friday evening, Zoa Morani had said, “There is nothing to be scared about. It feels like a normal flu. I thank God that my symptoms were not very serious because I know for a fact that there are so many people in the world who have much serious symptoms than me. Just get tested!”

