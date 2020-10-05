Actor Vishal Anand passes away

Vishal Anand passed away on Sunday. (Photos: Express Archive)

Veteran Bollywood actor Vishal Anand passed away on Sunday. The news was confirmed by popular actor and former VJ Purab Kohli, who is Anand’s nephew.

Born as Bhisham Kohli, Vishal Anand was popular for featuring in 70s movies like Chalte Chalte and Taxi Driver. He also directed and produced a few films.

Vishal Anand was also known for giving music director Bappi Lahiri his big break in Bollywood. Lahiri had scored the music for Chalte Chalte, which was produced by Anand.

