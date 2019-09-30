Actor Viju Khote passes away

Actor Viju Khote, best known for his roles in Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna, passed away on Monday. He was 77.

After making his silver screen debut in 1964 film Ya Malak, Viju went on to star in movies like Sholay, Qurbani, Karz, Nagina, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Andaz Apna Apna among more.

Viju Khote is best remembered for his brief role in Sholay, in which he played an underling of Amjad Khan’s Gabbar. His character in the film spoke one of the most well-known lines in Hindi cinema: “Sardar maine aap ka namak khaya hai.”

In Andaz Apna Apna, he played the role of Robert and his appearance was also marked by a line of dialogue that later became famous: “Galti se mistake hogaya.”

He was also known for his work in popular 90s sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke, which was based on British show Mind Your Language.

Besides having over 300 Hindi and Marathi films to his credit, Viju Khote was also active in Marathi theatre.

Viju was last seen in 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron. Some of his other recent notable film appearances include Golmaal 3 (2010), Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge (2010) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009).

Viju Khote is survived by elder sister and actor Shubha Khote.

More details awaited.