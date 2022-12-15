scorecardresearch
Actor Veena Kapoor files complaint over photo mix-up in news report on senior citizen’s murder

Actor Veena Kapoor, 73, has claimed the photograph, which appeared in a news report on some social media sites, has distressed her.

Veena KapoorActor Veena Kapoor with her son. (Photo: ANI)
A non-cognisable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of actor Veena Kapoor who said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai’s Juhu area, a police official said on Thursday.

Complainant Veena Kapoor (73) has claimed the photograph, which appeared in a news report on some social media sites, had distressed her, the Dindoshi police station official said.

The senior citizen who was killed allegedly over a property dispute and the actor share the same name, which may have caused the mix-up, he said.

“We have registered a non-cognisable case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. An inquiry into the case is underway,” the Dindoshi police station official added.

