Actor Veena Kapoor files complaint over photo mix-up in news report on senior citizen’s murder

A non-cognisable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of actor Veena Kapoor who said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai’s Juhu area, a police official said on Thursday.

Complainant Veena Kapoor (73) has claimed the photograph, which appeared in a news report on some social media sites, had distressed her, the Dindoshi police station official said.

#WATCH | “If I don’t file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment…”. Actress Veena Kapoor reaches the Police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son. pic.twitter.com/AcBeSo1rwM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The senior citizen who was killed allegedly over a property dispute and the actor share the same name, which may have caused the mix-up, he said.

“We have registered a non-cognisable case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. An inquiry into the case is underway,” the Dindoshi police station official added.