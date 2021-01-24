Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to marry on January 24. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot today at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. A source had earlier told PTI that Varun and Natasha will get married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of family and close friends. The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.

Varun and Natasha first crossed paths while they were in school but started dating much later. The couple avoided talking about the relationship in media during the early years of Varun’s career. They, however, didn’t shy away from getting clicked together.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan shared Natasha Dalal rejected him three-four times before finally agreeing to a relationship.

Recalling the moment when he fell in love with Natasha, Varun said, “I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope.”

Opening up about his marriage plans, Varun Dhawan told Kareena Kapoor, “I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and bhabhi and after my niece came. So when I saw my niece, I was like this is good.”