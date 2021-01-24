Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot today at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. A source had earlier told PTI that Varun and Natasha will get married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of family and close friends. The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.
Varun and Natasha first crossed paths while they were in school but started dating much later. The couple avoided talking about the relationship in media during the early years of Varun’s career. They, however, didn’t shy away from getting clicked together.
Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan shared Natasha Dalal rejected him three-four times before finally agreeing to a relationship.
Recalling the moment when he fell in love with Natasha, Varun said, “I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope.”
Opening up about his marriage plans, Varun Dhawan told Kareena Kapoor, “I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and bhabhi and after my niece came. So when I saw my niece, I was like this is good.”
As per a report on PTI, Varun Dhawan's sangeet ceremony, which took place today in Alibaug, has been organised and hosted by Karan Johar, who is one of the guest at the wedding. Varun's wedding is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 24.
Kunal Kohli and Manish Malhotra attended Varun Dhawan's wedding ceremony in Alibaug.
As per a fan page, Salman Khan will not be shooting for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar because he is attending Varun Dhawan's wedding.
As per a report on PTI, Varun Dhawan's friends Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will perform on sangeet ceremony of the Coolie No 1 actor, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.
On Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan said he met Natasha Dalal for the first time in class 6, but they started dating much later.
In response to a question about what he got in his relationship with Natasha, Varun said, "I really got honesty in my relationship. I had to kind of learn from and understand the value of that as I went about in my relationship." He ended his statement with a message to his male fans that what women want is honesty.
What's a wedding without some Indian music? Here's a video featuring dhol-wale outside The Mansion House.
Varun Dhawan and his gang posed for photographers during the actor's mehendi ceremony.
Here's a glimpse of what Natasha Dalal will be wearing at one of her wedding ceremonies.
Here's a collage of pictures featuring Varun Dhawan's family and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Sharing this photo on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me." (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
Varun Dhawan's family arrived at the wedding venue on Friday.
Popular mehendi artist Veena Nagda has arrived at Alibaug for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding ceremony.
A video features Varun Dhawan arriving at his wedding venue.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli is one of the guests at Varun Dhawan's wedding.