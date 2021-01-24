scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot in Alibaug on January 24.

Written by A. Kameshwari , Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2021 7:25:02 am
varun natasha weddingVarun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to marry on January 24. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot today at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. A source had earlier told PTI that Varun and Natasha will get married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of family and close friends. The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.

Varun and Natasha first crossed paths while they were in school but started dating much later. The couple avoided talking about the relationship in media during the early years of Varun’s career. They, however, didn’t shy away from getting clicked together.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan shared Natasha Dalal rejected him three-four times before finally agreeing to a relationship.

Recalling the moment when he fell in love with Natasha, Varun said, “I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope.”

Opening up about his marriage plans, Varun Dhawan told Kareena Kapoor, “I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and bhabhi and after my niece came. So when I saw my niece, I was like this is good.”

Live Blog

Follow all the updates from Varun-Natasha's wedding festivities

23:00 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Karan Johar organised Varun Dhawan's sangeet ceremony?

As per a report on PTI, Varun Dhawan's sangeet ceremony, which took place today in Alibaug, has been organised and hosted by Karan Johar, who is one of the guest at the wedding. Varun's wedding is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 24.

22:31 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Here's Kunal Kohli and Manish Malhotra's perfect selfie
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kunalkohli (@kunalkohli)

Kunal Kohli and Manish Malhotra attended Varun Dhawan's wedding ceremony in Alibaug.

22:20 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Salman to attend Varun's wedding
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri 💥 (@mr_khabri)

As per a fan page, Salman Khan will not be shooting for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar because he is attending Varun Dhawan's wedding.

22:11 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to perform?

As per a report on PTI, Varun Dhawan's friends Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will perform on sangeet ceremony of the Coolie No 1 actor, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

21:44 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Manish Malhotra 'keeping the look simple and classic'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

21:20 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Throwback | When Natasha Dalal celebrated Karvachauth
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

21:00 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Did you know Varun met Natasha in class 6?

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan said he met Natasha Dalal for the first time in class 6, but they started dating much later. 

"I actually met Natasha in 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn't give up hope," Varun said.

20:40 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Varun on what he got in his relationship

On What Women Want season 3, Varun Dhawan opened up about his relationship with Natasha Dalal. 

In response to a question about what he got in his relationship with Natasha, Varun said, "I really got honesty in my relationship. I had to kind of learn from and understand the value of that as I went about in my relationship." He ended his statement with a message to his male fans that what women want is honesty.

20:21 (IST)23 Jan 2021
And the wedding band is here!
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varunkishaadi

What's a wedding without some Indian music? Here's a video featuring dhol-wale outside The Mansion House.

20:00 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Meet Varun Dhawan and his gang
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myman VarunDhawan (@myman_varundhawan)

Varun Dhawan and his gang posed for photographers during the actor's mehendi ceremony.

19:42 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Natasha opts for traditional look
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varunkishaadi

Here's a glimpse of what Natasha Dalal will be wearing at one of her wedding ceremonies.

19:30 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Dhawans & Dalals gear up for the big day
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varunkishaadi

Here's a collage of pictures featuring Varun Dhawan's family and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

19:20 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Varun's adorable words for Natasha
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me." (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

SEE PHOTOS | Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love story in 10 adorable photos

19:00 (IST)23 Jan 2021
VIDEO | Varun Dhawan's family arrives at wedding venue
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Varun Dhawan's family arrived at the wedding venue on Friday.

18:50 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Mehendi artist Veena Nagda is here!
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shudh Entertainment (@shudhentertainment)

Popular mehendi artist Veena Nagda has arrived at Alibaug for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding ceremony.

18:42 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Manish Malhotra on his way to Alibaug

Manish Malhotra posted this selfie on Insta story on his way to Varun Dhawan's wedding venue. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

18:20 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Is Karan Johar on his way to Varun Dhawan’s wedding?

(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

18:00 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Varun Dhawan is chilling in The Mansion House

(Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

17:43 (IST)23 Jan 2021
VIDEO | Photographers say 'Shaadi mubarak' to Varun Dhawan
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kailash Tanwar (@1kailash_tanwar)

A video features Varun Dhawan arriving at his wedding venue.

17:20 (IST)23 Jan 2021
Kunal Kohli spotted at Varun Dhawan's wedding venue
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Social News XYZ (@socialnewsxyz)

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli is one of the guests at Varun Dhawan's wedding.

LOAD MORE

While Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have mostly been reticent about their love story, the Coolie No 1 star has continued to shower affection on his partner through Instagram posts. Posting a love-filled picture of himself with Natasha a few months ago, Varun Dhawan dedicated to her the lyrics of iconic song "Stand By Me", by Ben E King. Similarly, on Natasha's birthday in May 2020, Varun posted adorable pictures with her and wrote, "Happy birthday Nata. I choose you over UFC," referring to his love for the mixed martial arts based championship.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo. While shooting for the film, Varun tested positive for COVID-19.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd