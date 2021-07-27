Actor Umesh Kamat takes legal action against media for falsely using his photos in Raj Kundra porn apps case

Actor Umesh Kamat says his reputation is at stake after his name has been falsely dragged in the porn films case. (Photo: Umesh Kamat/Instagram)

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat has decided to take legal action against media platforms and news channels for falsely associating him with businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s pornographic films case. In his official statement, Kamat said he has been dragged into the row only because he has the same name as the prime accused in the case.

Mumbai police arrested the accused Umesh Kamat who worked with UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, a production company that owns the Hotshots app where some of the pornographic movies were uploaded. Later in the investigation, it was alleged that the Hotshots app was run by Kundra through his Mumbai-based company Viaan Industries.

In the official statement, the Marathi actor slammed the media for falsely using his photos while referring to his namesake.

“I, Umesh Kamat an actor by profession, have been unnecessarily dragged in the controversy concerning businessman Mr Raj Kundra, due to the lack of due diligence by news channels/media platforms. Mr Raj Kundra and his associate Mr Umesh Kamat who coincidentally shares my name have been accused of allegedly producing and creating pornographic content. While this news is being reported by various news channels/media platforms my name and image are being tainted by leading media platforms/portals as my pictures/photographs which are available in the public domain are being misused by representing me as the accused involved in the Raj Kundra case. These acts on part of the news channels/media platforms are entirely irresponsible and without of any form of basic verification of facts,” the statement read.

Kamat further added how “this irresponsible action” of broadcasting his photographs in the pornographic film’s case has caused him “tremendous humiliation, unwanted speculation and agony to me and my family. These actions have resulted in severe damage to my reputation and amount to defamation.”

His statement further read, “In the light of the above and to prevent further damage to my reputation, I wish to clarify that, the Umesh Kamat, presumably an associate of Mr. Raj Kundra in the production/creation of pornographic content, is not me. We only have a common name. I, Umesh Kamat, have been in the industry for two decades, with an impeccable reputation gathered over all these years and have no connection with the case of Mr. Raj Kundra whatsoever.”

“Since the concerned news channels/media platforms have failed to follow the basic protocol of running a fact check on the information that is being broadcasted and used in their news pieces, I have decided to pursue appropriate legal action against all the responsible entities.”

The actor also requested the media to verify facts before broadcasting or publishing his images while reporting the case. Sharing his ordeal, he concluded his statement with, “The linkup to this controversy has made me pay a heavy price, just because of the co-incidence of a shared name with Raj Kundra’s associate and because of irresponsible journalism. I hope that no other actor, celebrity or common man ever has to go through this ordeal again.”