Actor tenders apology to Richa Chadha in defamation case: Taapsee, Dia and others react

Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza congratulated Richa Chadha for taking a stand for herself. (Photo: Instagram/richachadha)

The Richa Chadha defamation case has finally come to its conclusion with the actor withdrawing the alleged defamatory and derogatory statements, and tendering an apology to Chadha.

Ever since Chadha tweeted the news, celebrities have been heaping praise on the Masaan actor and her fight for justice. Taapsee Pannu congratulated Chadha and tweeted, “Unconditional apology with ‘certain conditions’ apparently. Ab kya bole behen…. but what a fight you put up.”

Dia Mirza lauded Richa Chadha’s courage to stand up for herself and mentioned in a tweet, “Good for you Richa. Hope this gives more people the courage to stand up for themselves. Especially women.”

Unconditional apology with “certain conditions” apparently . Ab kya bole behen…. but what a fight you put up 👏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 14, 2020

Good for you Richa. Hope this gives more people the courage to stand up for themselves. Especially women. https://t.co/AT5OzUpkwp — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 14, 2020

Pooja Bhatt simply retweeted Chadha’s original post.

The actor herself took to Twitter to share a post which read, “Our consent term with certain conditions has been finalised, filed & accepted by Hon’ble High Court as an amicable settlement. No one won, no one lost. It’s a case of win-win.”

Also read | Defamation suit: Actor tenders apology to Richa Chadha, HC disposes of suit

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against the actor for naming her while making allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Earlier, the actor had stated she would not apologise to Richa as she had only said what the filmmaker had mentioned to her during a conversation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd